Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,061 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $108,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

