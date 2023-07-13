Streamr Hits Market Cap of $27.05 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and $4.35 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.