Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,134 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 43.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7,453.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 336,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 332,406 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.30. 248,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,670. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $153.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

