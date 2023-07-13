Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 321.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 895,723 shares of company stock valued at $188,539,245. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

CRM traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $229.93. 2,551,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 602.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.