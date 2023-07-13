Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $216.91. 219,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

