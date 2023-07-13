Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.35. The stock had a trading volume of 543,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,151. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

