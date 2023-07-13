StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $46.00 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $996.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

