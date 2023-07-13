StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of WWE opened at $109.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,587,000 after purchasing an additional 103,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after acquiring an additional 210,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

