StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.43 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

