StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $20.15 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

