StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

ARGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,998. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Further Reading

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

