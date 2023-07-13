Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 2,519,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

