Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 call options.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 2,519,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.