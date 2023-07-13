Stifel Nicolaus Trims Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price to C$3.60

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of TGB opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 120,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 710,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 317,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 202,033 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
