Stifel Nicolaus Trims Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price to C$3.60

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 120,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 710,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 317,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 202,033 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

