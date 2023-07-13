STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 1-Year High at $228.28

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.28 and last traded at $228.23, with a volume of 10855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 211.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.