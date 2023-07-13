Stellar (XLM) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $37.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stellar Coin Profile
XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,279 coins and its circulating supply is 27,063,510,825 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
