Steem (STEEM) Trading 17.4% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Steem has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $92.69 million and approximately $202.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00327598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.10 or 0.00930534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00534986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00062356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00130229 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,740,858 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

