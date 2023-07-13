Steem Market Capitalization Reaches $88.30 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $88.30 million and $174.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,619.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00324258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.56 or 0.00874652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00526240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00062577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00125306 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,767,160 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

