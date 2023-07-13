Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,453 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,870. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

