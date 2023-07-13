St. James Investment Company LLC Buys 756 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,639 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 3.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.85. 847,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,056. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.