SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.26. SPI Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 40,453 shares.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

SPI Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SPI Energy ( NASDAQ:SPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative return on equity of 160.66% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPI Energy by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 95,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

