Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.19). 107,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 56,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.15).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.33. The company has a market cap of £75.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

