Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.98

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.26. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 19,872 shares trading hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
