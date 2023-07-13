Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.98

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.26. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 19,872 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $597,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.