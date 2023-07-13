SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.