Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.84.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.61. 499,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,203. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$4.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.