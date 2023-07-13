Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.61. 499,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,203. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$4.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.0342612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.