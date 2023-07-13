Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 13,015 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.