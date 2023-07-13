Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,224,000 after acquiring an additional 781,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

