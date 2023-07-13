Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 3.8%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 313,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 325,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$71.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

