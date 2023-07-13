Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 333.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $106.78. 906,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

