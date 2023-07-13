Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Down 2.3%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €66.65 ($73.24) and last traded at €66.65 ($73.24). 41,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €68.25 ($75.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.76.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.