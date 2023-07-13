SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 2.2%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.72). Approximately 473,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 894,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60 ($0.70).

SigmaRoc Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86. The company has a market capitalization of £387.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.21.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

