Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 95,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 155,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

