Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHBI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 120,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,889 shares in the company, valued at $659,427.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $54,609 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 580,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

