Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

