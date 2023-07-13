Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.77.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $251.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $254.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

