Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,329.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,666 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.40. 702,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $279.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day moving average of $243.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

