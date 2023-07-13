SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $993.75.

SEGRO Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

