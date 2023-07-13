Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.8 %

ELV stock opened at $414.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.35 and a 200 day moving average of $468.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

