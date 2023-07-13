Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $440.69 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $418.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.62 and a 200-day moving average of $382.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

