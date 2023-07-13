Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

