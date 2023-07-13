Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

