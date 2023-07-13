Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 639,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $309,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

