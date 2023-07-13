Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $25.06 million and $4,601.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.07 or 0.06165855 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,403,586,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,949,404 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.