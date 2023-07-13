Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sandfire Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.80.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.