Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.