Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,487,460.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,678,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,955. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 15.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Samsara by 2,682.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

