Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.00. 2,718,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.79. The company has a market cap of $224.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,723 shares of company stock worth $188,539,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.