Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 321.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 43.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $667,162,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,605. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a PE ratio of 602.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,723 shares of company stock worth $188,539,245. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.