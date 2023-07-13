Safran (EPA:SAF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €136.98 ($150.53) and last traded at €136.84 ($150.37). 392,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €134.84 ($148.18).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Safran Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €134.48.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

