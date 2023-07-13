Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.75

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 197652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.