Rune (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20,922.09

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003488 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $20,922.09 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.04601562 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

