Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 413 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. 1,113,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

